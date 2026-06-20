Richard Nii Armah Quaye has caused a stir online as he seems to be following the Black Stars to support them in the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The wealthy man was seen travelling on his personal jet from Canada to the US to support the team as they face England on Tuesday, June 23, 2026

Observers who came across the video of RNAQ flooded the comments section to share their mixed reactions, with some showing support for Ghana

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Ghanaian business mogul and philanthropist, Richard Nii Armah Quaye, also referred to as RNAQ, has jetted off from Toronto, Canada, to support the Boston in the US to support the Ghana Black Stars.

The President of RNAQ Holdings flew with his international business partners and former Greater Accra regional minister, now chief of Katamanso, Tatse Nii Laryea Akuetteh X.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye flies to the US on his private jet to support the Ghana Black Stars in the 2026 FIFA World Cup match against England. Photo credit: Richard Nii Armah Quaye

Source: Instagram

RNAQ was in Toronto to watch the Black Stars play against Panama in the World Cup. There were several prominent Ghanaians at the BMO Field to support the Black Stars.

RNAQ flies to the US

Flying in his private jet from Canada to the US, RNAQ said he was confident Ghana would win the match against England.

Showing clear excitement and confidence, he spoke passionately about the match, declaring:

"You English fans, it's your turn now. We are coming for you. Your fate will just be like that of Panama. We are coming like kakalika."

When they got to their destination, RNAQ and his partners waved their Ghana flags to show their love for the country.

The video captured RNAQ in high spirits as he prepared to travel in style to support the Black Stars at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. His bold statement has since gained attention among fans, reflecting the growing anticipation surrounding Ghana’s opening game.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Reactions after RNAQ jetted to the US

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @ghhyper1 on Instagram. Read them below:

ameyaw112 said:

"I Dey US now oh so I want to watch the matches some 😢."

mario_derly wrote:

"We can’t wait to finish England ❤️."

magikalgh_ said:

"Money sweet 😍."

flexblackstar wrote:

"It’s always nice to see our brothers and sisters doing well in life 🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿 peace and love 🤜🏿🤜🏿."

stillsaucy_ said:

"Ataa nkpa😍 Nii Armah to the world😍."

kingsmanklinsman wrote:

"The Naysayers doubting if RNAQ PJ can make it to Toronto, it has made it there and is about to haul off to another city. Your eyes clear now 😂😂???"

iamshe_child said:

"Wei anka by now, “Ms Say what” will be disturbing with hot fuzz videos and dems 😂😂."

lyfburna_704 wrote:

"Pure Luxury Life!!!!! You all don’t know what it takes to be moving your private jet from country to country."

Source: YEN.com.gh