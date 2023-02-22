Christian Atsu's teammate Agyemang Badu has described the talent and personality of his deceased friend

He detailed the reason why Atsu had the influence he had in the team and why all the players loved him

Agyemang Badu went speechless for a while and said he could not believe that this happened to a talented yet humble person like Atsu

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian footballer and former teammate of Christian Atsu, Agyemang Badu, spoke about the attitude of his deceased friend on and off the football pitch.

During an interview with Utv at Atsu's family house, Agyemang Badu revealed that being a left-footed player, Atsu managed to play impossible positions each time Ghana had a significant match.

He would collect all the boots his teammates used for a match and come to Ghana to share among the street kids and young players.

Agyemang Badu talks about Christian Atsu's dedication and selflessness Photo source: @utvghana

Source: Instagram

And his passes, attack, strike and dribbling skills were impeccable. Each player in the Black Stars squad was amused by the personality and skills of Christian Atsu when he joined the team, and they loved playing with him.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Adding to the beautiful personality of Christian Atsu, he also disclosed that Atsu was a teaser and loved having fun with his teammates.

Agyemang Badu said he would play around and tease his team colleagues, which made him loved and forever remembered by them.

Watch Agyeman Badu's interview about Christian Atsu below:

Netizens who are saddened by the sudden demise of Christian Arsu reacted to the video:

pris__cylla commented:

Astu is in a better place I just know it within me

occupyg commented:

Badu is an idol himself. Bless him for being there for his brother

optical6226 commented:

I cry saaa I nearly die

emefa.korgah commented:

He can't even hear the nice things people are saying about him , let's celebrate those alive while they can hear us . it's hurts a lot

Asamoah Gyan visits Christian Atsu's family

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that the former captain of the Ghana National team, Asamoah Gyan, visited the family home of the late Christian Atsu.

During his visit, he met Christian Atsu's twin sister, Christiana Atsupie Twasam, with whom he posed to take pictures. Ghanaians have analysed the images as they spot deep sorrow in their eyes, as many wish them strength in these trying times.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh