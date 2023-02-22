A Ghanaian pastor has told his church members to avoid being in the same position as Christian Atsu by bringing their monies to the church

The pastor revealed that people who give to the poor because they feel they are paying tithes to God have to seek help from the poor

He claims the money and things given to orphans and the needy should have been brought to the house of the Lord as tithe offering

A yet-to-be-identified Ghanaian pastor has spoken about Christian Atsu's death, claiming his demise is because he refused to bring his donations to the house of the Lord.

According to the pastor, philanthropy cannot guarantee a person the kingdom of God. He stated that the Bible talks about people bringing food into the house of the Lord so that food would remain in the Lord's place.

Philanthropy can not guarantee a place in the kingdom of God. If you give to the orphans, the orphans must save you when you are in trouble.

He added that there is no good in doing all of that if a person is not doing it in the house of the Lord, where there should be abundant food and enough to be shared with others.

Watch the pastor's comment about Christian Atsu below:

Netizens reacted to the pastor's sermon about Christian Atsu

Obaapa Adwoa608 commented:

The word 'Nyamesom pa' what does it mean pastor?

godfrednortey commented:

what about people who pay their tithe who died worst death than Atsu?

bensonmarfo138 commented:

Service to mankind is Service to God. Why is this man talking like this So sad.

nana ama commented:

Sometimes am shy that am a Christian sef some pastors misleading nkoaaaaa

Christian Atsu gave boots, money and food to the needy

