A youth coach and childhood friend of Christian Atsu have shared the fond memories they had of the late Chelsea winger

In the video on YouTube, the former coach recalled how Atsu supported his team whenever they needed help

The childhood of friend of Christian Atsu also described his death as a painful one and a big blow to the nation

One group that has also been hit hard over the death of the former Newcastle winger, Christian Atsu, is the owners of teams he once played as well as his childhood friends.

YEN.com.gh sighted a video on the TikTok handle of CitiTube, where the youth coach of Christian Atsu granted an emotional interview detailing how pained he was over the demise of the 31-year-old.

Bala Abdulai, a youth coach of Peace FC said Christian Atsu never forgot his roots and humble beginning as he regularly supported them.

He recalled how Atsu recently bought the team a new bus to enhance their travel and even promised to do more when the European football season is over.

“Before he left, he said he had more plans for us and that we should await his return”

For his part, Roger Ransheed, a childhood friend of Atsu, also expressed sadness over the demise of the player, adding that Ghana had indeed lost a great person.

He said one attribute of Atsu was that he was a devoted Christian and had a nice personality.

“On Sunday when we are going to play he will tell us that he is going to church, after church he will come and deliver too"

He also recounted how Atsu would re-call his childhood playmates to his house anytime he returned and have and gave them money.

“Sometimes when he is in Ghana, he will invite us to his house, give us food, talk with us and give can give 300 cedis even though we are many.

