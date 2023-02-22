Kennedy Osei has posed in beautiful pictures with his colleagues who were called to the bar with him

The son of Ghana's billionaire, Osei Kwame Despite, looked happy and smiled ear to ear, seated in the middle of his colleagues

The photos posted on Instagram have gained a lot of reaction, and fans have praised him for his hard work and dedication

Son of Ghanaian billionaire and business mogul. Osei Kwame Despite has posted some photos on Instagram.

In the photos, he sat on a comfortable couch with colleagues from the bar. They wore black and white robes and a peruke, the wig-like hat worn by lawyers.

Also in the photos were some famous faces who had featured in some of his pictures. The post made by Kennedy Osei on Instagram had no caption but spoke volumes.

Kennedy Osei has worked very hard to obtain these heights despite his father's influence and success.

He posted videos of him learning hard with his colleagues after he was called to the bar, detailing his struggles before attaining these heights.

Fans have reacted to the photos and congratulated him once again for his hard work and dedication

emmanigh commented:

Woowww congratulations you made it. I pray we all achieve our goals one day. With hard work and dedication everything is assured.

seeta_kamani commented:

Barrister Osei and Associates

ama_boadi1 commented:

Why do you still wear the white wigs????? I dont see the whites wearing that to court anymore.

mystasai_ commented:

GREATNESS✊️

milly_kasa commented:

Mmhh this clique.....

