According to Eastern Regional Football Association Chairman Linford Boadu, the Ghana Football Association should retire the number 7 jersey of Christian Atsu to honour him

He indicated that Christian Atsu's jersey retirement needs an official discussion with the GFA to make the big announcement

He added that he had assumed Atsu was living in a small flat in Turkey, only to find out he was in a larger building, making his survival in the earthquake slim

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Eastern Regional Football Association Chairman Linford Boadu said the Ghana Football Association (GFA) should consider retiring the number 7 jersey for the Black Stars.

He stated that the number 7 jersey of the Black Stars would be retired to honour the late Christian Atsu, who died in the earthquake in Turkey.

Nkonkonsa.com published earlier that during an interview with Koforidau-based Bryt Fm, he stated that, in his opinion, Christian Atsu's stay at the Renaissance building suggests he was not pleased with Hatayspor's initial arrangement for his stay at Hatay.

RFA chairman Linford Boadu says Christian Atsu's number 7 Jersey should be retired Photo source: @chris_atsu @newsghana.com.gh

Source: Instagram

He said he was one of every Ghanaian who wished the sad news about Kudus was not true, even though it was almost impossible to survive the 45 seconds earthquake in such a vast building.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"The number 7 shirt should be retired in memory of Atsu, but there should be a meeting to make that decision, according to some FA’s Executive Council members," he reportedly told Bryt FM.

Watch the post about Christian Atsu's number 7 jersey retirement below:

Ghanaians react to suggestion to retire Christian Atsu's Black Stars number 7 jersey

8268_junior commented:

Very soon I will play for blackstar I need number 7 or I will go and play Nigeria to win the World Cup for them

kofiayew415 commented:

Please let’s operate with common sense. Common sense is common but some Ghanaian leaders don’t have it. Enjoy your day.

iam_alphafx commented:

Even maradona 10 is still in play… which trophy did Atsu win?? Dede is even bigger than Atsu , guan is bigger than Atsu…

abeiku_sparrow commented:

Maradona’ number 10 jersey still in play… regardless of how he passed… what did Christian Atsu win for Ghana…GFA is a complete joke

Christian Atsu's wife shares a photo of his first child receiving an award

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Joshua Atsupie, the first child and son of the late Black Stars winger Christ, won a football tournament.

His mother took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of him flaunting the trophy and gold medal he won. She shared how proud she was of him and how he would continue his father's legacy

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh