Ghanaian artiste Kweku Flick met Mohammed Kudus and Asamoah Gyan after Ghana's victorious match against Angola

Kweku Flick immediately approached Asamoah Gyan and shook his hands, showing respect to him

The humble artiste exchanged some words with the footballer at the Black Stars' luxurious hotel, which hosted them for the football match in Kumasi

Ghanaian hip-hop and highlife artiste Kweku Flick showed respect to some football stars after Ghana Black Stars' AFCON qualifier match against Angola.

After a great win in the last minutes, excited Kweku Flick quickly approached Asamoah Gyan and shook his hands.

They exchanged a few words in the noisy crowd and looked excited about Ghana's first and unexpected last-minute winning goal against Angola under their new coach.

A few hours after the game, Kudus was seen at the Black Stars' luxurious hotel, which hosted the players. Kudus approached Kweku Flick and shook his hands while engaging him in a conversation for a while.

The singer seemed excited since his song for the Black Stars was hype for Kudus, who played an exceptional game and gained international admiration, during the FIFA 2022 world cup.

Mohammed Kudus has built an enviable relationship with Ghanaian artistes and has also been seen playing dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy's songs at his club football games.

Fans were also excited to see the rising music star have some friendly time with the Black Stars legend and Ghana's current "lover boy", Kudus.

Watch video of Kweku Flick happily interacting with Mohammed Kudus and Asamoah Gyan below:

