Yaw Dabo and Mohammed Kudus, in a video, visited a barbering shop together in a video and got a haircut together

The video was shared by the barber Marra The Barber on his TikTok page, flaunting the two superstars

Yaw Dabo and Kudus looked good after receiving their fresh trims, and many social media users were impressed by their bond

Popular Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo and football sensation Mohammed Kudus were spotted getting haircuts together at a barber shop abroad. The two celebrities were caught on camera by the talented barber Marra The Barber, who shared the video on his TikTok page, much to the delight of their fans.

Yaw Dabo(Left) and Mohammed Kudus (Right) at a barbershop Photo Source: marra.the.barber

Source: TikTok

The footage showed the duo sitting side-by-side in the cosy barber shop, chatting and laughing after they got their hair expertly trimmed. Yaw Dabo, known for his hilarious performances on the big screen, appeared to be in high spirits as he bantered with Kudus, who currently plays for Ajax in the Netherlands.

After their haircuts, the pair looked dapper and fresh-faced, with their sharp haircuts accentuating their handsome features. Fans of both Yaw Dabo and Kudus could not help but gush over their adorable friendship, with many praising them for being such down-to-earth stars.

It is not the first time the two have been spotted hanging out together. The pair seem to be quite close, often sharing videos and photos of themselves enjoying each other's company on social media. Fans were happy to see their favourite stars bonding and having fun and dropped beautiful comments expressing their admiration for the pair.

Kudus And Yaw Dabo Warm Hearts

Herrita Arthur wrote:

KUDUS is de Best

reacted:

Ugh Kudus is soo fine

Kojo sintim commented:

Kudus and Dabo seem to be very close

