Ghanaian singer Aligata App talked about how making remixes of people's songs took him into the Ghanaian TikTok song trends

He added that he was excited to contact the original singer of the song Kwasi Adu who was happy to hear from him

The singer added that he would consider having Kwasi Adu on the song's remix and was excited about the love Ghanaians have shown him so far

Ghanaian rising star Aligata App said he was not expecting his song "Alomo Gyata" to blow or go viral after its release. The talented artiste said he recorded the remix of the Akwankwaa Hiania song as he had done for many other original songs. He however, realised his rendition was going viral and had to contact the song's original singer, Kwasi Adu.

Aligaata (left and right), Kwasi Adu (middle) Photo credit: @aligaataapp

Source: TikTok

In a trending TikTok video, the song Alomo Gyata, has garnered thousands of likes and playtime with hundreds of TikTok videos being created using the song.

In an interview with Metro TV, the artiste, Aligata App, who had earlier recorded some dancehall songs, said he had no idea about the trends with his song when he contacted Adu Kwasi.

According to Aligata, Adu Kwasi blessed him and was happy to know that something good was happening with his song. Aligata added that the Akwankwaa Hiania hitmaker was not bothered about the remix of his song.

"He's a great man. He was very excited when I told him. He did not have any idea about the trend that was ongoing with his song but he went on to bless me after I asked for his blessing," Aligata said.

Watch Aligaata's interview below

Some Ghanaians reacted to Aligata App's interview

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the interview and congratulated Aligaata for making the effort to release the latest hit song

Taylor commented:

Every second biaa Alomo gyata dey ring for my head oo

Official_Dee22 commented:

A lot of us thought an old man sang it

Mahoney JNR commented:

Love the song herh, more vim bro. Alomo Gyata

zarasaw0407 commented:

You are such a lucky man, bro. I always feel amused when am listening to ur song Alomo Gyata

Ohene commented:

It's a good piece of art. But "resurrected highlife" is a stretch.

Akwankwaa Hiania by Adu Kwasi

