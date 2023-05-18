Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi was surprised when she saw the tricks of a magician, Bernard the Magician, live on television

He used a white rectangular card with black circles to make the trick that left the audience in disbelief

Many people took to the comment section to claim that his tricks were easy, others also laughed at Berla Mundi's reaction in the video

TV3 presenter Berla Mundi was taken aback when a renowned magician Bernard Badu Arkoh known as Bernard the Magician displayed his tricks on live television.

This programme was aired on May 17, 2023, on TV3's The Day Show.

Berla Mundi and Bernard the Magician on TV3's The Day Show. Image Credit: @tv3_ghana @berlamundi

Berla Mundi left in awe of the magician's tricks

During a segment of the show, Bernard the Magician decided to do a trick which got Berla Mundi wondering how he did it.

He had in his hands a white rectangular card with various partitions, and in each partition was a big black circle at the centre.

Anytime he flipped the card, the black circles would change position and number.

The trick left Berla Mundi and the audience in awe such that, as host, she gawked while the audience reacted in disbelief.

Watch the exciting video below of a magician showing off his tricks.

Ghanaians react to Bernard's tricks on TV3 The Day Show

People in the comment section was not impressed by his tricks as they claimed it was easy. Others also laughed at Berla Mundi's reactions.

siisi_arkorful remarked:

Simple tricks. He's just been sticking and unsticking. Prolly, some of the dots are white on black blending with the background.

gh_cooler said:

So so lie lie s))), why you don't want Berla to touch it

the_realhammonds stated:

, don’t touch it .. even Kidi that sang touch it can’t touch this one

grandpaaruller remarked:

He was checking to see if the camera man is coming close to him

steven_kobby said:

At long last we get magician for Ghana

heelstopchic__ commented:

never saw that coming either

amahappiness4 stated:

Is my role model's reaction for me

ohene_qwesi said:

how can you tell me this story…try a good trick masa

