A hilarious video of two street hawkers forcing Nana Aba Anamoah to buy from them has sparked massive reactions on social media

Looking elegant in her red robe, the two men, one selling gum and toffees and the other tissues, tried to woo her with sweet words so she buys something from them

The video got many people laughing hard as they called her niece, Kuuku, to come and save her from the situation

A video of Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah being forced by two street hawkers to buy from them while stuck in traffic has left many in stitches.

Nana Aba Anamoah and street hawkers in traffic. Image Credit: @thenanaaba

Nana Aba Anamoah and two street hawkers

In the video she reposted from the Instagram page of a friend called @adwoaloudgh, two street hawkers tried to woo Nana Aba Anamoah with sweet words.

They told her she was a star and looked very beautiful as she looked gorgeous in a red silk robe with sparkling lace fabric wrapped around the ends of the sleeves.

The two young men did this so as to get the General Manager of GHOne TV and Starr 103.5 FM to buy the products they were selling on the street.

One sold gum and toffees, while the other sold branded tissues in paper boxes.

After being persistent with their demands, Nana Aba Anamoah gifted them GH¢10 without buying anything or taking any of the products they offered her for free.

Watch the hilarious video of Nana Aba interacting with street hawkers.

Ghanaians react to the video of Nana Aba Anamoah being bothered by street hawkers

The video brought a lot of smiles and laughter to the faces of many people who watched the video.

Others also suggested that Nana Aba Anamoah's niece, Kuuku, would have been the right person to have handled the situation on her behalf.

Below are selected comments from people:

caroline4real said:

Her friends de3 her friends

lyfkine stated:

The street boys like you ...thanks so much

massup_kartel commented:

Eiii by force

callmebraqweku said:

Where's KuKu? He's the right gentleman to handle these toasting hawkers

the_makola_celebrity stated:

Nana it’s been a while you came to Makola oo your coconut padi. I’ve missed you

isabella_sarfo commented:

Frankly speaking Nana Aba is loved

letsfixgh said:

Please IMF has given us enough money to solve our problem...so stop giving out money..

brianjoebooks remarked:

Ooooo Aunty Nana Aba by force oooo don’t let me call Kuuku for you. Remember the last warning

