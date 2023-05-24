Ghanaian singer Gyakie known in private life as Jackline Acheampong has spoken for the first time after her health issues

After sharing on her Instagram story that she was ill and had to cancel her show, rumours went around that she was pregnant

But the award-winning singer has bounced back and shared her schedule with her fans after arriving in Miami for an upcoming AfroNation event

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian singer Gyakie, known in private life as Jackline Acheampong, has surfaced on the internet in a new video.

The caption of the video indicates that the Forever singer is in Miami and preparing for an upcoming show.

Gyakie Photo credit: @gyakie

Source: Instagram

In the video shared on Instagram by Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix on his verified Instagram account, the award-winning singer informed her fans that she had arrived in Miami and was preparing for an AfroNation show.

Gyakie was later spotted lying on the lap of an unknown light-skinned man in the back of a car upon her arrival at the destination in Miami.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"You know the vibes already, Songbird Gyakie, touchdown Miami for AfroNation. It has always been Black Volta," she said.

Watch Gyakie's video below

Gyakie rumoured to be pregnant

Gyakie had stated earlier that she was ill and had to cancel her concerts in the UK and Paris. She told her fans that she would have to check on her health and would return to perform when she got better.

However, her post was associated with rumours of pregnancy. She was accused of being pregnant and trying to cancel her shows by faking sickness, according to some Ghanaians.

Some Ghanaians reacted to Gyakie's video

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to Gyakie's video. A fan was concerned about her health while another teased her for her fashion sense

official.bruceviews commented:

Why window glass on her face ‍♂️

nhyira_blaq commented:

And she’s still sick

Gyakie says female artistes are not united

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Gyakie had suggested that female artistes have less cooperation than male artistes.

She continued by saying that women encounter difficulties in the music business since men outnumber women, and they tend to congregate at tables and act professionally.

She further noted that she gets along well with her female friends in the music industry and looks forward to hanging out with them.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh