Actress Jackie Appiah released a cute video in which she shows off her expensive wardrobe choices on Saturday, May 27

The multiple award-winning movie personality showed off a luxury Chanel bag along with her choice of an ensemble

Online users and fans of the film goddess gushed over her when they took to the comments section of her post

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Star actress Jackie Appiah has blessed timelines and eyeballs with a stunning video in which she flaunts her wardrobe choices and breathtaking beauty.

The A-list Ghanaian entertainer and millionaire posted the footage on her verified Instagram account on Saturday, May 27. She was captured on tape donning a designer outfit and modern footwear.

Jackie Appiah displays confidence

The multiple award-winning movie personality added a luxury Chanel bag to her sartorial look in the clip on her handle, where she displayed confidence.

Jackie Appiah flaunts luxury outfit and Chanel bag in video. Photo credit: jackieappiah.

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Jackie Appiah hardly appears on tape or in public without makeup or hair extensions, and this time was no exception.

Sharing the attention-grabbing footage on her socials, the charming entertainer accompanied it with a simple caption: ''Days like these''.

Fans numbering in the thousands reacted and admired her in the comments section of her post. Some proposed love to the actress.

Watch the video below:

Fans gush over Jackie Appiah

Afrakoma.a commented:

My look-alike and role model.

Nanadwoaduako8 posted:

My woman.

Gennyujunwa said:

I love you I don’t know if because we are birthday, mate.

DanielJee posted:

Be my wife. I love you Jackie.

Letybabe31 said:

Wow, please, I need the jacket, wai.

Jackie Appiah hits 10 million followers on Instagram

Still on the actress, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian movie icon Jackie Appiah added another milestone to her impressive list of achievements when she reached 10 million followers on Instagram.

According to reports, she was the first Ghanaian to reach this milestone on the well-known photo and video-sharing website.

Jackie Appiah captures the hearts of many people with her amazing acting abilities and endearing demeanour, not just in Ghana but all across the world. She is now one of the most sought-after celebrities in Africa thanks to her incredible Instagram achievement.

5 times Jackie Appiah inspired Ghanaians

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that actress Jackie Appiah joined the list of female celebrities promoting the rich culture of Ghana.

The fashion icon chose to forgo her expensive designer clothing and jeans in favour of gorgeous made-in-Ghana tie-dye gowns.

The actress's look included lovely hairdos, immaculate cosmetics, and expensive sandals.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh