Counsellor Charlotte Oduro rode in a Range Rover as she attended an interview on Kingdom FM in Accra

Counsellor Oduro's host for the interview, Fiifi Pratt, showered accolades on her as she arrived at the station

The video of Counsellor Oduro's Range Rover impressed many people on social media, who shared their thoughts

Counsellor and relationship adviser Mrs Charlotte Oduro has been spotted riding in a posh Range Rover in town.

Counsellor Oduro recently visited Accra-based Kingdom 107.7 FM for an appearance on Fiifi Pratt's Afro Joint show.

Arriving at the premises of Kingdom FM, the outspoken counsellor known on social media as The Real Woman In Me drove in a Range Rover.

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro rides in a Range Rover

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on the Instagram page of Fiifi Pratt, Charlotte Oduro is seen stepping out of the grey-coloured car.

Dressed in a black top tucked into yellow baggy trousers with a jacket over it, Counsellor Charlotte smiled as she got down.

Impressed by his guest's car, Fiifi Pratt ordered his cameraman to take a good shot of the counsellor's Range Rover.

The order got Mrs Oduro laughing before engaging in a warm embrace with her host.

See the video below:

Video of Charlotte Oduro's Range Rover stirs reactions

The footage of Mrs Charlotte Oduro's Range Rover provoked mixed reactions among her admirers.

abujey_ said:

Ghanaians get money eii range boi i shock sef boi

thejoe_baah said:

Please what does she do for a living?

gaiseyeliz900 said:

Real mummy much love ❣

iamchrislarry said:

Buh Boss Player is it security wise showing the car number plates of your guests considering their status in the society pls??? NB: just a humble question, thinking out loud

f.boai said:

Another day or going forward secure the registration number of your guests….. Medaase

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro flaunts her plush mansion

Meanwhile, Charlotte Oduro was reported to have opened the gates of her plush mansion to Abeiku Santana and others.

Counsellor Oduro hosted Santana, Zionfelix, and others as her husband, who is a pastor, Apostle Solomon Oduro, celebrated his birthday.

Apostle Oduro turned 40 at the time, and the couple held a big party in their house.

