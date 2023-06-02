Nana Romeo has defended actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown in his recent interview after an entertainment critic, Sally Mann, attacked her

The Accra radio host said that criticising Nana Ama was needless and proved that Sally is envious of the actress and her success

Some Ghanaians reacted to the support from Nana Romeo while stating different opinions about the trending issue

Nana Romeo, Accra FM's presenter, defended Nana Ama McBrown after being criticised by an entertainment critic, Sally Mann, who called the actress a hypocrite.

Nana Romeo blasts Sally Mann for attacking Nana Ama McBrown Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown @nanaromeowalewale @sallyman84

Source: Instagram

In an interview with Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix who met the radio presenter in Germany, Nana Romeo said that Sally's reason for attacking Nana Ama was because she envied her.

Nana Romeo said that when he watched the interview of Sally Mann with Zionfelix, where she called out the beautiful actress and insulted her, he realised immediately that Sally only wanted attention from Nana Ama, which he doubted she would get.

Nana Romeo explains his reasons for calling Sally Mann jealous

Nana Romeo said that during Sally Mann's interview, she said that she had met Nana Ama McBrown at an event and yet, did not get a reaction from her though she had criticised her earlier.

Sally said she expected a reply from Nana Ama since she was aware that Nana Ama was bothered by the criticisms she made about her.

According to Nana Romeo, Sally is fully aware of what she is doing and that, her goal is to get attention from the successful actress who has decided to stay out of her business with her irritating comments.

"When I watched the interview, I immediately knew it was out of envy. Why would you demand a reply from someone you have publicly insulted if not for attention? You would not have expected a reply if you naturally criticised her and did not want her attention. So, from what she is doing, I can only say that it is intentional and she is envious of Nana Ama's career and standard."

Watch the video of Nana Romeo defending Nana Ama McBrown over Sally's attacks below

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video of Nana Romeo defending Nana Ama McBrown

yawfrimponggh commented:

There's no issue between them.One (McBrown) is focused on doing her job, and the other (Sally) is a self-proclaimed entertainment pundit/journalist who has dedicated her time to insult and denigrate the former for no reason. That's all, and it's not even worth discussing!!

acquahrita commented:

)tan hunu ara kwa...McBrown is always shinning

