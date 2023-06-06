Fameye, in a video, met popular skit actors Seniorman Layla and Pilato GH, and it was all love between the trio

The musician was overjoyed to see the two comic actors and expressed his admiration for them, saying he always watches their video

Social media users were happy to see the three stars get along well and showered them with praise

Ghanaian musician Fameye had a lovely encounter with renowned skit actors Seniorman Layla and Pilato GH. The trio's meeting was captured in a heartwarming video that quickly went viral, leaving fans filled with joy.

Fameye meets Seniorman Layla And Pilato GH Photo Source: pilato_gh

Source: TikTok

Fameye, visibly elated, could not contain his excitement upon seeing the popular comic duo. He expressed his deep admiration for Seniorman Layla and Pilato GH, revealing that he always watches their hilarious skits. The musician's seemingly genuine appreciation for their work was evident as he showered them with compliments.

The video of their interaction spread like wildfire across various social media platforms, garnering immense attention from fans and followers. Social media users were thrilled to witness the connection between these three stars.

The comments section was flooded with an outpouring of love, with fans praising their friendship and expressing their delight at seeing them together. Layla and Pilato are some of Ghana's finest comedians.

Fameye wins the hearts of netizens

Ãmg Qúëqü Çlï Törrès joked:

rasta fo) ne unnecessary greetings,they can greet you till you tire

user3911608117040 reacted:

congratulations bro brother love ❤

vardohman commented:

oh WOW very nice meeting...

McKay HimSelf ♍️ laughed:

See this ancient of days calling Fameye “Godfather”

user6253534408237 also said:

Good work, guys. I like the love displayed by Fameye here/. Most musicians are guy guy

OTI BOATENG DANIEL wrote:

Aww The love is really real

Pilato GH appreciates Dr Likee

In an interview with Ahodwo TV, viral sensation Pilato GH opened up about his journey and the pivotal role Ras Nene played in discovering him.

He recounted how Ras Nene, along with his close friend Seniorman Layla, extended their support when he was going through a tough time, including having no place to sleep.

Gratitude overflowed from the comedian as he expressed his sincere appreciation for Ras Nene and Seniorman Layla.

Source: YEN.com.gh