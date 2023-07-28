Adwoa Safo has shared new photos of her daughter with Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, Daniella

The photos show Daniella looking tall, grown, and beautiful like her mother as they attended a church event

The photos have impressed the followers of Adwoa Safo, and they have praised her daughter's beauty

Dome Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo's daughter with NPP flagbearer aspirant Kennedy Agyapong is growing into a beautiful young lady.

The girl, Daniella, recently stepped out with her mother for a joint service by Kristo Asafo Mission Ghana.

Appearing at the church service, the young lady caught attention with her stunning beauty.

Adwoa Safo has released latest photos of her daughter with Ken Agyapong Photo source: @sarahadwoasafo

In photos shared on the Instagram page of her mother, Daniella wore a white dress while sitting beside her grandfather, Apostle Kwadwo Safo. She covered her hair which had been braided with a peach-coloured cloth.

One of the photos was a close-up shot of Daniella which showed her beautiful eyes. Another had her sitting beside her mother.

Sharing the photos, Adwoa Safo, a former Minister of Gender and Children, described Daniella who is one of her two children with Ken Agyapong as beautiful.

"At the Joint Service of the Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana with my beautiful daughter, Daniella this past Saturday," she said.

Photos of Ken Agyapong and Adwoa Safo's daughter stir reactions

After stumbling on the photos of Adwoa Safo's daughter, many social media users have been left admiring the girl.

maame_yaa_animah_benewaah said:

Your daughter is very beautiful

cra_igwalker said:

❤️❤️❤️❤️ her lovely skin glow

gifty.debrah said:

Your girl is soo gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Adwoa Safo & Ken Agyapong's son grows big & tall in new photos from US

Meanwhile, Kelvin Ohene Safo-Agyapong, the second child of Adwoa Safo is also growing into a fine young man.

Kelvin recently turned a year older and his mother celebrated him online. The former Gender Minister has shared photos of Kelvin with a lovely caption on her Facebook page.

Adwoa Safo once gifted her son a GH₵500k car as birthday gift

The post by Adwoa Safo was not the first time that she celebrated him on social media.

In 2022, the former Gender Minister splashed big money on a car as a gift to her son. She bought a convertible Chevrolet Corvette which was estimated to cost over GHC500,000 for the boy.

The proud mother who was in the United States with her children shared videos of the moment Kelvin received his car gift.

