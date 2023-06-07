Ghanaian pastor, Prophet Kumachacha has claimed he almost married Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye

He advised Tracey about being cautious of her friends after her recent fallout with socialite Diamond Appiah

Kumchacha added that Tracey's friends are envious of her, explaining the hate she gets from some of her close friends

Ghanaian pastor, Prophet Kumchacha, known privately as Prophet Nicholas Osei, claims he almost got married to Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye.

Kumchacha added that, unfortunately, there were some setbacks, making him unable to tie the knot with the actress despite his love for her.

The founder of Heaven's Gate Ministries claimed that when he planned to marry the beautiful actress, someone else got ahead of him, making him back down with his decision.

According to Pulse, the pastor made these claims as he advised Tracey Boakye about making the right friends. Kumchacha told Tracey Boakye that she suffers betrayal from her friends because they are envious of her.

"I have a lot of love for Tracey Boakye. I almost married her, but someone else took over. She is very humble and respectful. However, she doesn't have good friends, and they will betray her," Kumchacha said about Tracey.

Kumchacha speaks about Diamond Appiah

Kumchacha added that businesswoman and socialite Diamond Appiah needs to be delivered from some bad spirits.

His comment was a result of Diamond Appiah's recently leaked audio recording in which she criticised Tracey Boakye and opined that Tracey's marriage would not last.

Kumchacha added that despite Diamond Appiah's status or wealth, he feels there is a need to deliver her from "forces" that compel her to make the utterances she makes about people.

Kumchacha clashes with Arnold Asamoah on United Showbiz

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that entertainment critic Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo and Ghanaian preacher Prophet Kumchacha got into an argument on United Showbiz on Saturday.

After Asamoah-Baidoo appeared to mock his bid to become president of Ghana in 2024, the preacher reacted angrily.

Prophet Kumchacha made a threat to slap the well-known social commentator if he made any more offensive comments. about him

