Diminutive actor Don Little in an interview with radio presenter Nana Romeo on Accra FM, shared his biggest regret in life

The Kumawood star said there was a point in his life when he was at his lowest financially, and it made him question God for creating him the way he did

Don Little said God later raised him to the level he is now, and he is very much grateful to him for his life, saying he will not question him again

Popular Kumawood actor Don Little recently opened up about his biggest regret in life during an interview with radio presenter Nana Romeo on Accra FM. The Kumawood star shared his personal struggles and how he once questioned God for his physical appearance.

Don Little revealed that there was a time in his life when he was facing severe financial difficulties. During this challenging period, he began to question why God had created him with such a small stature. He believed that his diminutive size was a hindrance, preventing him from engaging in meaningful work and achieving financial stability.

However, the talented actor expressed gratitude as he recalled that God later lifted him up from his lowest point and provided him with opportunities. He acknowledged the transformation in his life and admitted that he would no longer question the higher power for his physical attributes.

Don Little's story touches hearts

Fans of the actor found the story touching, stating that they had also been in his position before.

Collins Afrifa wrote:

The moment you challenge God that’s where he shows his mercies

Nana Yeboah commented:

It Okay to be angry with God, He can take it

Antwi Mohammed said:

sometimes we all said such to God but when we realise ourselves we asked for forgiveness

Don Little also shared his driving experience

In a related story, Diminutive Ghanaian actor and comedian Don Little had managed to astonish his interviewer in a video when he arrived at the location all by himself in his own car.

The actor drove a blue Toyota Corolla and showcased his impressive driving skills, handling the steering wheel with precision despite his small height and body stature.

The video quickly caught the attention of netizens, who expressed their shock and surprise at the actor's unexpected driving abilities.

