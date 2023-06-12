A junior pastor in Nana Agradaa's church attacked a popular evangelist, Evangelist Manasseh, at Heaven Way Church

Gyemeso, the junior pastor, was angry over earlier allegations made by Manasseh about the fetish priestess-turned-prophetess

Agradaa came to the rescue of Manasseh as she advised her church members and gave Manasseh a listening ear

Nana Agradaa, leader and founder of Heaven Way Church, known privately as Patricia Asiedu, rescued a popular evangelist Manasseh, from attacks by her church member.

Sofo Gyemeso, the pastor who attacked the evangelist, was alleged to have harboured hatred in him over comments passed by Manasseh some time ago that tarnished Agradaa's image.

Agradaa's junior pastor attacking Manasseh

In a live feed of Agradaa's Sunday service on Thunder TV, Manasseh, who seemed to have annoyed some junior pastors of the church, sat among the congregation in his suit.

Junior pastor angrily attacks Manasseh when his presence is announced

Agradaa's interpreter drew her attention to Manasseh and announced his presence to the congregation. The former fetish priestess, who had allegedly been called out by the pastor on some media platforms claiming she had some evil dealings in her church, looked shocked. She asked Manasseh to ascend the pulpit and reveal his purpose for the unexpected visit.

Before Manasseh could speak a few words after he was handed the microphone, the junior pastor pounced on him, throwing punches at him in what seemed to be a reaction to the earlier allegations against his boss and pastor, Agradaa.

Agradaa, who had trended online for some alleged dealings in her church, handed the microphone, which had been forced out of Manasseh's hands back to him. She then advised her church members to avoid violence and treat the temple as a holy place.

Manasseh details the purpose for his visit

Manasseh stated that he had wronged Agradaa and therefore, understood the reaction of her junior pastor. He went on to apologise for his actions.

He added that he had got the courage to attend the church on Sunday though he knew the church members would not be happy because he knew Agradaa's church was a place where the Lord resided, a holy place.

Watch the video of Agradaa's junior pastor fighting Manasseh below

Some Ghanaians reacted to the attack in Agradaa's church

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video. Though against violence, people claimed Agradaa's insulting comments should compel some of her church members to find a new path.

Cherry Drey wrote:

This church must be the reason why "and Jesus wept" was recorded in the Bible.

Stella Sarfo commented:

To be fair, I don't even know why I'm watching this, but I think it's because I like gossip myself and the love I have for Clement. Concert people.

Nii Arye commented:

Agradaa's church is pure box office

LAWRENCIA BIMPONG commented:

Agradaa's voice is so funny! Anytime I hear her voice, I laugh saa!

Agradaa allegedly scams her church members

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that after a video of Heaven Way Church congregants who are led by Nana Agradaa were seen bemoaning their loss surfaced, many people's emotions were provoked online.

In the viral video, a young woman said that Agradaa had invited participants to bring any money they had in exchange for double the amount, but that she since vanished after handing over the cash.

