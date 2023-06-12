Ghanaian hip-hop artiste Black Sherif has surfaced in a new video dancing without a song

The video, which has garnered massive reaction, got peeps asking where he learnt his latest dance moves

Netizens who seemed to have missed the entertaining nature of the award-winning artiste commented happily on the video

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian hip-hop artiste Black Sherif has surfaced in an attention-grabbing video in which he can be seen happily dancing without a song but hype from his friends.

The energy displayed by the artiste in the video has got people asking where he learnt his impressive yet unpopular dance moves.

Black Sherif dances without song Photo credit: @blacksherif

Source: Instagram

In the trending video shared by Ghanaian blogger GhKwaku, Blacko, who was rocking a yellow T-shirt, blue jeans trousers and white sneakers, danced in excitement.

While the award-winning artiste moved his body, the only source of "music" for his dance moves was the hype from his friends who recorded him.

Watch the video of Black Sherif dancing below:

Some Ghanaians react to Black Sherif's dance video

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to Blacko's dance moves, with others hinting that they could be a popular dance move by American rapper Lil Uzi.

_aaron_1 commented:

He told you lots he’s a dancer

maame_pokuaa_adwoa said:

Kwaku what are you doing

iam_ella06_21 wrote:

Branko! Braigo! Braigo!! Gyei ntampe no

Blacko explains his Miami experience after AfroNation

Black Sherif has shown that he has been having a great time after winning the prestigious Artiste of the Year Award at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

During an interview in Miami, Blacko said he felt like he was in a video game. He stated that since he had only ever seen tall buildings in video games, the sight of the structures in Miami had overwhelmed him. He clarified the meaning of his during the interview.

Black Sherif's lookalike sings his song in video

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a humorous young man impersonating Black Sherif sang his songs perfectly in a video.

He was asked to perform Black Sherif's songs and did it flawlessly without missing any of the lyrics. When asked how he is able to sing the musician's songs so well, he responded that he has a great deal of love and respect for Black Sherif.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh