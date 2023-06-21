Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has said that Nigerian movie producers paid her more than some of their Ghanaian counterparts for just attending parties

The actress added that though her professional career started in Ghana, her financial breakthrough began in Nigeria

She made these revelations in her latest memoir, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, which has caused a massive stir on social media

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has said that she was paid well in Nigeria as she formed part of Nollywood's famous film stars.

She revealed in her latest memoir that some Nigerian event organisers paid her better to attend parties than Ghanaian film producers paid her.

While making revelations about her successful journey and struggle through her acting career, the fashionable actress, who doubles as a philanthropist, revealed that she gained popularity in Nigeria and found acting in Nigeria more lucrative than in Ghana.

The successful actress added that when she visited Nigeria, she was paid huge sums of money to be present at parties, and these amounts were more than what she received as an actress in Ghana.

Yvonne said:

"There were people who held parties and were prepared to pay you to attend just to enhance their status or show their class. The array of celebrities that attended someone’s party showed who they were. Being present at someone’s birthday or some other celebratory event sometimes paid me more than acting in a movie in Ghana."

Yvonne Nelson added that the market in Nigeria was bigger, and the movies' budgets exceeded Ghana's.

She said:

"If Ghana gave me a professional breakthrough in acting, my financial breakthrough came from acting in Nigeria. This is a fact many Ghanaian actors who have featured in Nigerian movies will not dare contest. Nigeria has a bigger market and an even bigger budget for movies."

