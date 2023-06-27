Kuami Eugene paid a visit to the beautiful home of social media personality Naana Donkor Arthur in the US

In some beautiful videos, he spent time with the family, taking videos and photos with her husband, last-born daughter and her older twin daughters

The videos warmed the heart of Naana Donkor Arthur's fans, who were pleased to see her family host a big star like Kuami Eugene

Popular Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene visited the lovely residence of social media personality Naana Donkor Arthur in the United States.

Kuami Eugene visits Naana Donkor Arthur Photo Source: naanadonkorarthur1

Source: TikTok

The heartwarming encounter was captured in several videos, showing the memorable moments spent by Eugene with Naana Donkor Arthur's family.

He appeared particularly joyous while posing alongside Naana Donkor Arthur's husband, their youngest daughter, and older twin daughters. The videos documenting their interactions went viral on TikTok.

Witnessing a prominent star like Kuami Eugene being welcomed Naana Donkor Arthur's home brought immense joy to her followers. They expressed their happiness and appreciation for the special occasion, lauding Naana Donkor Arthur and her family for being good hosts to the music sensation.

Kuami Eugene's visit warms the hearts of social media users

Followers of the socialite said she was blessed as numerous superstars had previously visited her home.

dorisgyamfuaasarp said:

Thanks for always being there for your family God bless you long life

brighter commented:

Look at kakra n payin playing the most humble twins in the world now.I believe they are shocked to see The rockstar Kwame Eugene

udy said:

Chicken ne Kuami Eugene mpaboa noh de3 3ny3 easy kraa oo

Naana Donkor Arthur's husband and twins

In another story, Daddy Joe, the husband of social media personality Naana Donkor Arthur, in a video, flaunted his adorable twin daughters.

The proud dad happily walked in between his adorable girls, holding them tightly as they happily jammed to King Promise's Terminator.

The adorable video warmed the hearts of social media users who expressed admiration for the loving father.

Source: YEN.com.gh