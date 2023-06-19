Majid Michel paid a visit to the abode of Naana Donkor Arthur, a Ghanaian lady living in the US, and danced with her

The funny pair challenged each other to a dance competition that got social media users laughing

The actor and the popular social media personality had lots of fun as they showed off their dance moves, stealing the hearts of their fans

Renowned Ghanaian actor Majid Michel recently paid a visit to the home of Naana Donkor Arthur, a popular Ghanaian lady residing in the United States.

The two personalities spent time together and had a fun-filled afternoon, showing off their impressive dance skills in a viral video.

As soon as Majid arrived at Naana's abode, the atmosphere filled with excitement and laughter. They quickly struck up a friendly rivalry, challenging each other to a dance competition. The friendly banter and hilarious dance moves had everyone in fits of laughter.

Throughout the dance-off, Majid Michel and Naana showcased their unique and humorous dancing styles, pulling off unexpected moves. Their infectious energy and friendship warmed the hearts of social media users.

Majid Michel and NDA warm hearts

Social media users expressed their joy at seeing the pair bond and laughed at their dance moves.

Chinyere Comfort Nwoke wrote:

Both NDA and Majid won. keep up the amazing work. Love you all.

Love Darling commented:

Osofo Majid this your dance is like pastor dance hahahaha keep it up guys

Naa Shika Augustt-Adotey said:

Awww so much ❤ love. NDA, just keep on being you. You make the world a better place for all

Majid Michel visits Naana Donko Arthur with other stars

In a related story, Majid Michel, Roselyn Ngissah, and other movie stars paid a surprise visit to Naana Donkor Arthur, a popular Ghanaian lady residing in the US.

The lady was extremely excited when her special guests arrived at her beautiful abode, offering them food and showing them great hospitality.

Many followers of Naana were happy to see her bond with the movie stars and admired her for owning a home in the US.

