Veteran Ghanaian actor Abusuapanin Judas has joined the train of celebrities criticising Yvonne Nelson's new book

The Kumawood actor has questioned why Sarkodie's name is mentioned many times in I Am Not Yvonne Nelson

Abusuapanin Judas said that he hoped his name was not featured in the book

Ghanaian actor Tweneboah Kodua, popular as Abusuapanin Judas, is unhappy about Yvonne Nelson's decision to disclose past secret encounters in her memoir.

And he is not the only one. Other celebs, including Victoria Lebene, Bullgod, Arnold Asamoah and Ola Michaels, have also expressed displeasure at the lack of confidentiality.

Yvonne Nelson's memoir caused a stir after readers learned that the actress did not hold back details, including her characters' names.

Abusuapanin Judas and his wife reacted to Yvonne Nelson's book in a skit named I Am Not Abusuapanin Judas.

The actor and his wife played out a scene in the footage, insinuating that his name was mentioned in the book.

Peeps react to Abusuapanin Judas reading Yvonne Nelson's book

While some believe the old actor can read, others insinuated that he's in it for only the pictures. The comments were light with fond memories backed by respect for the veteran entertainer.

LaBelle Mimi commented:

Abusuapanin is just doing it for the cameras....if Santo were alive, he'd laugh at him awwww.

Bright Kordial commented:

He is just watching the pictures in that book, my guy

Qwabena Oduro'o commented:

It will surprise y'all wondering whether he's reading to know that he can read and understand what he reads. He is actually reading. He is literate.

Dotse Sedem commented:

Thank God he didn't turn it upside down.

Source: YEN.com.gh