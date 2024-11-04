Black Sherif subtly replied to Shatta Wale's criticism of his fashion choices when a fan asked him his thoughts on Shatta Wale'c comments on his Snapchat

Shatta Wale, in an episode of the Rants Bants and Confessions podcast, mentioned that he was not a fan of how Black Sherif dresses

His response to the comments by Shatta Wale sparked mixed reactions from social media users

Black Sherif has subtly responded to Shatta Wale's recent criticism of his fashion style. The drama began when a fan informed Black Sherif on Snapchat that Shatta Wale had commented negatively on his wardrobe, saying he did not like his “swag.”

Black Sherif replied the comment saying, “Sorry, I will do better,” and then posted a photo of Shatta Wale in an outfit that many found unimpressive. Fans saw this as a jab at Shatta Wale.

Shatta Wale’s comments came during an episode of the Rants, Bants, and Confessions podcast, where he shared his views on Black Sherif’s fashion.

The dancehall star stated that while Black Sherif has made significant strides in his music career, his choice of clothing could be improved. Shatta Wale then compared Black Sherif to Nigerian artist Asake, who he praised for understanding fashion and using oversized clothing that fits well and enhances his look.

The drama has sparked mixed reactions across social media. Some fans defended Black Sherif's reply, while some found it unnecessary.

Black Sherif spaarkes reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

jay_augustt said:

"Blacko be maddddd.😂😂"

levite742 said:

"We beg ooo😂😂Dem say he fit kill his career."

ProsperByk said:

"Man go do ah then in career japa." '

Shatta Wale criticises Stonebwoy

Shatta Wale has been very critical of his colleague artists in recent weeks, and Stonebwoy received his fair share of criticism.

YEN.com.gh reported that the dancehall musician was not happy about Stonebwoy hanging out with Davido at a restaurant in Accra.

Shatta Wale accused Stonebwoy of being a sycophant around Davido and other prominent individuals.

Shatta Wale also added that the BHIM Nation leader disgraced Ghana and his fans with his recent conduct.

