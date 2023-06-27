Asamoah Gyan has revealed that he did not know Ghanaians appreciated him after his retirement

Though happy about his achievements and sacrifices for the country, he doubted if his efforts were recognised

He added that after seeing the members of parliament praise him in parliament and reminisce on his contribution to Ghanaian football, he felt fulfilled and happy

Ghanaian football legend Asamoah Gyan has revealed that he did not know his efforts and contribution to Ghana football and the Black Stars were appreciated.

He added that after his retirement, he was a bit unhappy but gained fulfilment and joy after seeing Ghanaian parliamentarians eulogising him for his efforts.

Asamoah Gyan reveals he felt happy after eulogy from Parliament House Photo credit: @asamoah_gyan3 @parliamenthouseghana

Source: Instagram

During an interview with UTV, the successful footballer and all-time goalscorer for the Ghana national football team, Black Stars, revealed that he had made a lot of sacrifices for Ghana.

The philanthropic footballer and entertainer detailed that there were times he put the interest of the team above himself, yet he did not know whether Ghanaians appreciated his efforts.

According to Gyan, this feeling persisted after his retirement, making him unhappy for a while until a video of Ghanaian parliamentarians eulogising him surfaced.

Gyan said:

"I did not know whether I was appreciated or not. I have made a lot of sacrifices for the national team, but I had doubts about how much Ghanaians appreciate my efforts even after my retirement."

I was unhappy, but after watching the video from Parliament House, I was happy to see the parliamentarians recognise my efforts."

Watch the video of Asamoah Gyan acknowledging his joy after Parliament House's accolades below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video of Asamoah Gyan appreciating the parliamentarians' eulogy

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video, applauding Asamoah Gyan for his efforts and contribution to the Black Stars

official_ishmael94 commented:

Sir Gyan, you are our Ronaldo and Messi. Love you❤️❤️

skeelodon commented:

Am glad he has put all the pain behind him.

hisholiness2010 commented:

Congratulations, Asamoah Gyan

