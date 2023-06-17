Player of the Black Stars played a fun game of ludo on their flight to Madagascar

Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Enerst Nuamah, in a video, beamed with smiles as they partook in the popular board game

The Black Stars take on Madagascar in a bid to qualify for the 2023 African Cup Of Nations, which will be held in Côte d'Ivoire

Ghanaian football stars Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Enerst Nuamah, in a video, showed their fun-loving side during their trip to Madagascar. While on their flight to the island, the trio engaged in a friendly game of ludo, a popular board game enjoyed by many Ghanaians.

The video which captured the beautiful moment was shared on TikTok, and it quickly gained attention from fans of the Black Stars. Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Enerst Nuamah could be seen wearing broad smiles as they laughed and rolled the dice in the exciting game. Their friendship and bond showed the strong unity shared by the Black Stars players.

The board game seemed like a perfect stress reliever, as the Ghanaian national football team faces Madagascar in a crucial match on Sunday, 18 June 2023. The encounter holds significant importance as the Black Stars strive to secure their spot in the highly anticipated 2023 African Cup of Nations, set to take place in Côte d'Ivoire.

Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Enerst Nuamah warm hearts

Fans of the Black Stars players were happy to see their favourite stars, Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Enerst Nuamah, having fun.

PARL ANGELS wrote:

I love the bond between kudus and SULEMANA

Rayhan reacted:

pls make more of kudus and kamaldeen videos plsss

P O S S I B L E commented:

Nuamah is very handsome

Black Stars players show fans love

In a similar story, Black Stars players Mohammed Kudus and Dede Ayew, along with their teammates, were mobbed at the airport by their fans.

The renowned Ghanaian footballers were spotted posing for pictures with their enthusiastic supporters, who could not contain their excitement and happiness.

The video of this interaction quickly spread on social media, garnering reactions from netizens who cheered the players on and praised their humble demeanour and affection for their fans.

