Sarkodie has dropped the music video for his hit song Confam, and it has generated significant buzz among Sark Natives

The musician dropped the music video amidst his much-publicised saga with popular actress Yvonne Nelson

The music video garnered 68k views in less than 10 hours of it being uploaded on YouTube

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian musician Sarkodie has released the highly anticipated music video for his hit song, Confam, which has created quite a stir among his loyal fans, known as Sark Natives.

Sarkodie on the set of Confam Photo Source: Sarkodie

Source: Youtube

This exciting development comes at a time when Sarkodie has been embroiled in a much-publicized controversy involving popular actress Yvonne Nelson.

Yvonne Nelson, in her revealing memoir titled I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, shared her personal experience of becoming pregnant with Sarkodie's child back in 2010. According to her account, she made the difficult decision to terminate the pregnancy. In response to Yvonne's revelations, Sarkodie decided to share his side of the story through his song titled Try Me.

Amidst this ongoing saga, Sarkodie surprised his fans by dropping the music video for his chart-topping track, Confam. The video, which was released on video platform YouTube, quickly gained substantial attention, captivating viewers with its compelling visuals and captivating storyline.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In less than 10 hours since its upload on YouTube, the music video for "Confam" has already amassed an impressive 68,000 views.

Fans react to Confam music video

isaacdankyi5566 was filled with admiration:

King of African Rap most decorated and most awarded Rapper of All Time in Africa

nanakusiappiah75 commented:

Nice visuals. So creative

arkohgeorge9136 said:

This guy has a good team...they know how to harness situations into gains...he is trending all over and focused on his business by dropping songs around this time.

Yvonne Nelson takes shots at Sarkodie

In a related story, Yvonne shared the story of a lady who claimed to have been impregnated and abandoned by Sarkodie in 2016.

According to the story, Sarkodie had blocked the lady from contacting him after she became pregnant, which ultimately led her to terminate the pregnancy.

Yvonne shared the story amid the brouhaha that ensued after Sarkodie released a song to respond to the accusations made against him in her book.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh