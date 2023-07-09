Kumawood actress Nana Yaa Appiah put her late daughter to rest following an emotional pre-burial service on Saturday, July 8

Colleague film stars such as Nana Ama McBrown, Vivian Jill Lawrence, and Don Little were in attendance to commiserate with her

The videos of the moments the movie personalities consoled Nana Yaa during her meltdown evoked emotions online

The moments Nana Ama McBrown, Vivian Jill Lawrence, and other Kumawood stars mourned with actress Nana Yaa Appiah were captured in emotional videos.

The film personality Nana Yaa Appiah laid her beloved daughter to rest on Saturday, July 8. She battled to keep her emotions in check as she stood beside her daughter's lifeless remains.

McBrown, Vivian Jill, and other stars mourn with Nana Yaa Appiah as the actress buries her late daughter. Photo credit: ONE GHANA TV.

Source: Facebook

Nana Yaa's meltdown

One of the heart-wrenching moments of intense grief showed Nana Yaa Appiah shedding tears while speaking to her departed daughter.

The moments resonated deeply with her colleague movie personalities, including Nana Ama McBrown, Vivian Jill, and Don Little, who consoled her.

The emotional moments evoked the emotions of people who watched the videos of the burial online.

Watch the videos below:

Reactions to the videos of the stars who attended the funeral of Nana Yaa's late daughter

Kaywa buries mum

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian music producer Kaywa, real name David Kojo Kyei, laid his mum to rest with the support of his family and celebrities in Ghana's entertainment scene.

The chief executive officer (CEO) of Highly Spiritual, whose mum passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023, interred his mum on Saturday, July 1.

Entertainers such as Nana Ama McBrown, Mr Drew, Keche Andrew, and some notable personalities were in attendance to commiserate with Kaywa.

Source: YEN.com.gh