Former fetish priestess Nana Agradaa has a message for married men who do not like wearing their wedding rings

The born-again traditionalist said that it is even worse when the man sells the ring off for money

Agradaa made these comments while addressing her husband's alleged affair with a member of her church

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Leader of Heaven Way Ministries Evangelist Mama Patricia, formerly Nana Agradaa, has cautioned men to stop taking off their wedding rings.

According to her, any man who takes his wedding ring off his finger has ulterior motives.

Agradaa added that taking off rings blessed in the presence of witnesses can spell doom for the marriage.

A photo of Nana Agradaa preaching in church Image credit: @nana_agradaa_original

Source: Instagram

For the past week, Nana Agradaa has been on a rant about an alleged affair between her husband and the women's leader of her church.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

In a series of videos, she revealed that the supposed sidechick has been sending money to her husband.

In her latest video, Agradaa insinuated that her husband took off his wedding ring to please his mistress. She said:

There are certain things that when a married man does, spiritually, he has ended his marriage. And he usually has a motive before doing that.

Your wife is wearing her ring, but you've taken yours off. When people ask you, say you have sold yours. You've sold your marriage.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Agradaa's rants about her husband's missing wedding ring

According to the former priest, she married her husband under the traditional engagement rite only. Some pointed out that a man wears a ring only when he has been wedded in a civil or white wedding. Others also consoled Nana Agradaa to take heart and deal with the matter properly.

Ama Forkuo commented:

Ah l don’t understand something. Since when do men wear rings when the marriage is performed traditionally? Or can this happen in the 21st century? Agradaa pls this one deaaa come again la!

Lucy Oforiwaa Osei commented:

I solidarity with you. You are a good woman and obviously a sincere wife. May God restore your marriage back to you. You deserve to be happy in your marital home.

Fauzia Mustapha commented:

A man can stand up and take a decision at any given time without no reason. I pray she heals.

Nana Agradaa allegedly frauds church members with Sika Gari Promax

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported on a viral video of Heaven Way church members levelling scam allegations against their leader, Evangelist Mama Pat.

In the footage, the congregants narrated how Evangelist Mama Pat, formerly Nana Agradaa, said she would double their money for them.

According to them, Agraada asked them to bring any amount to her and receive double of it. But after church, they could not find her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh