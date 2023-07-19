Kumawood veteran actor Mr Beautiful in an interview with popular blogger Zionfelix said the easy accessibility of TV licences killed the Kumawood industry

The actor said the government made it too easy for anyone to open a TV station and also attributed the industry's collapse to the advent of Twi-dubbed foreign telenovelas

He cited shows like Kumkum Bagya, stating that they took away the appeal of original Twi-oriented movies, which Kumawood dabbled in

Veteran actor Mr Beautiful in an exclusive interview with renowned blogger Zionfelix expressed his concerns about the downfall of the Kumawood film industry. He pointed out two significant factors that, in his opinion, contributed to the industry's collapse.

Ghanaian Actor Mr Beautiful Photo Source: originalmrbeautiful

Source: Instagram

According to Mr Beautiful, the government's decision to make TV licences easily accessible played a crucial role in diminishing the quality and appeal of Kumawood productions. He claimed that this ease of access allowed almost anyone to open a TV station without sufficient scrutiny or guidelines.

Consequently, a lot of low-quality TV channels emerged, flooding the market with substandard content. This, in turn, diverted the audience's attention away from locally produced movies, including those from Kumawood.

The actor highlighted the adverse impact of Twi-dubbed foreign telenovelas on the Kumawood industry. He specifically mentioned the popular telenovela Kumkum Bhagya as a prime example.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to Mr Beautiful, the sudden surge in the viewership of these foreign shows led to a decline in the demand for authentic Twi-oriented movies, which Kumawood had excelled in producing. According to him the appeal of foreign dramas, gradually overshadowed the local films, negatively impacting the once-thriving Kumawood film market.

Mr Beautiful's comments sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users who watched the interview.

user-ug1sl3xy9r said:

Dumsor did not kill the movie industry but too much TV licensing caused it. How, many stations belong to NDC people?

prinxytv9986 commented:

I think those tv’s came during mahama time and also kumkum bhagya came during those times of dumsor

frankosei8303 reacted:

Mr beautiful de3 Nkwasia nkeke nkoaaa

Mr Beautiful also claimed Mahama supports veteran actors

In an old story, Kumawood actor Mr Beautiful said that former president Mahama supports veteran actors.

He said Maame Dokono was one of the veteran actors who benefited from Mahama’s kind gesture.

Maame Dokono was formerly a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) but she defected to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh