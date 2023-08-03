DJ Switch Sparks Kizz Daniel Lookalike Debate With New Looks, Fans React to TikTok Video: "Fresh Papa"
- Gifted music curator DJ Switch's new looks garnered a new lookalike debate that rivals the 4kings' antics
- The Talented Kidz star seems to be experimenting with her makeup skills with another transforming face art
- DJ Switch could easily be mistaken for a young man in the video
Ghanaian ambitious disk jockey DJ Switch, born Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh, started a new lookalike debate whilst jamming to Oxlade's Intoxycated in a TikTok video.
The young lady metamorphosed into a man right before her followers with creatively applied makeup.
DJ Switch's new look sported a well-shaped full beard with complimentary bushy eyebrows.
The young talented DJ topped off her look with a strappy multi-coloured shirt in dark hues and a blue baseball cap restraining her bushy hair. DJ Switch's mannerisms and lip movements perfectly match those that the male gender makes.
Watch the video below:
DJ Switch wears funny makeup in a hilarious TikTok video
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported how DJ Switch turned her TikTok page into a comedy concert with her hilarious antics and face costume.
The talented music prodigy wore excessive makeup while lip-syncing to a funny church-theme soundbite.
DJ Switch's followers laughed their hearts out in the comment section.
Peeps react to DJ Switch acting like a man in her latest TikTok video
Many pointed out that DJ Switch's new look bore an uncanny resemblance to Nigerian superstar Kizz Daniel.
Oxy commented:
E sweet me
King Giggs commented:
Ah where is she going
Blessing Bliss commented:
How do you use both filters please.
DONRH3X commented:
Handsome girl☺️
Legend Flower commented:
You are really handsome
kwakuoblaq59 commented:
If you were a boy aaa anka you will disturb paaaa ooo
Kobby commented:
She looks like kiss Daniel
DJ Switch wows fans with incredible turntable skills
In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how DJ Switch impressed Ghanaians with her music-curating skills.
The talented disc jockey took her turn on the turntables with a fantastic flavour only associated with the best of the best.
The young Talented Kidz star excited her followers with an extensive selection of African songs.
