Gifted music curator DJ Switch's new looks garnered a new lookalike debate that rivals the 4kings' antics

The Talented Kidz star seems to be experimenting with her makeup skills with another transforming face art

DJ Switch could easily be mistaken for a young man in the video

Ghanaian ambitious disk jockey DJ Switch, born Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh, started a new lookalike debate whilst jamming to Oxlade's Intoxycated in a TikTok video.

The young lady metamorphosed into a man right before her followers with creatively applied makeup.

DJ Switch's new look sported a well-shaped full beard with complimentary bushy eyebrows.

A photo collage of DJ Switch and Kizz Daniel Image credit: @kizzdaniel @djswitchghana

Source: Instagram

The young talented DJ topped off her look with a strappy multi-coloured shirt in dark hues and a blue baseball cap restraining her bushy hair. DJ Switch's mannerisms and lip movements perfectly match those that the male gender makes.

Watch the video below:

DJ Switch wears funny makeup in a hilarious TikTok video

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported how DJ Switch turned her TikTok page into a comedy concert with her hilarious antics and face costume.

The talented music prodigy wore excessive makeup while lip-syncing to a funny church-theme soundbite.

DJ Switch's followers laughed their hearts out in the comment section.

Peeps react to DJ Switch acting like a man in her latest TikTok video

Many pointed out that DJ Switch's new look bore an uncanny resemblance to Nigerian superstar Kizz Daniel.

Oxy commented:

E sweet me

King Giggs commented:

Ah where is she going

Blessing Bliss commented:

How do you use both filters please.

DONRH3X commented:

Handsome girl☺️

Legend Flower commented:

You are really handsome

kwakuoblaq59 commented:

If you were a boy aaa anka you will disturb paaaa ooo

Kobby commented:

She looks like kiss Daniel

DJ Switch wows fans with incredible turntable skills

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how DJ Switch impressed Ghanaians with her music-curating skills.

The talented disc jockey took her turn on the turntables with a fantastic flavour only associated with the best of the best.

The young Talented Kidz star excited her followers with an extensive selection of African songs.

Source: YEN.com.gh