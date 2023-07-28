Talented DJ Switch seemed to be giving hints of a career in comedy with her latest video on TikTok

The former champion of TV3 Talented Kidz wore funny makeup against a hilarious church-theme soundbite

DJ Switch's followers laughed their hearts out in the comment section

Accomplished Ghanaian disc jockey Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh, popularly known as DJ Switch, can dabble in comedy after the skit she posted on TikTok. The young media personality uses her social media platforms to entertain her online followers.

In her latest video, she returned with her waggish makeup accompanying a hilarious soundbite in Twi.

DJ Switch smeared her lips with bright red lipstick, matching the reddish hue of her eyebrows. Her eyeliners featured loop-ish lines circling her bold, intense gaze.

The first time she wore this makeup, DJ Switch caught the eyes of Ghanaian actors, including Kumawood star Vivian Jill. In that video, she acted like a proud auntie who always wears terrible makeup, thinking it was beautiful.

DJ Switch's latest video with similar makeup is her version of how an overzealous church understudy mispronounces names in the Bible. The skit was mainly acted out in Twi with a few English phrases.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to DJ Switch's hilarious video on TikTok

Peeps online had a good laugh from DJ Switch's comical skit.

