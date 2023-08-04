Radio presenter Nana Romeo has praised ace media personality and journalist Abeiku Santana for mentoring him

Nana Romeo stated that it was with Abeiku Santana that he learned the true definition of mentorship

He added that he was grateful and recounted some instances with Abeiku before his career took off

Accra Fm radio host Nana Romeo has praised Ghanaian media personality and journalist Abeiku Santana, known privately as Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana, for mentoring and inspiring him.

While talking about his past and career take-off on Accra Fm, Nana Romeo revealed that Abeiku Santana had been instrumental in his success in his media and broadcasting journey.

The controversial host acknowledged Abeiku Santana's profound impact on his career, fondly reminiscing about his early days in the radio industry, where he looked up to Santana as a beacon of inspiration and professionalism.

Nana Romeo further detailed that during this mentorship period, Abeiku Santana offered him his suit and requested that they take photos together to tell a story in the future.

Nana Romeo said:

"Abeiku Santana has really aided me in my career. It was with him that I learned that when someone is mentoring you, you have to be close to the person to be taught some things you don't know. You don't sit back and call someone your mentor."

Watch the video of Nana Romeo praising Abeiku Santana below

Some Ghanaians reacted to Nana Romeo's revelation about Abeiku Santna's mentoriship

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video positively, praising Abeiku Santana for his kindness.

richmikemothercare commented:

Wow. God bless him

eric.appiah.376 commented:

Well said guys

eric.appiah.376 commented:

Bless him

Abeiku Santna praises MzGee

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that TV host MzGee was hailed as Ghana's top journalist by Abeiku Santana.

In response to the widely circulated allegations that she is imitating the writing style of her predecessor, Nana Ama McBrown, MzGee clarified that she is not attempting to do so.

In response to the conversation between MzGee and Abeiku, some Ghanaians praised MzGee's eloquence and intelligence in responding to the questions.

