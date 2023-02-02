Nana Romeo Advises Men To Marry After 30 Years If They Want To Be Successful
A Ghanaian media personality Nana Romeo has got tongues wagging after he advised men on what he thinks is the correct age bracket to marry.
In a video on TikTok, the @nanaromeowelewele opined that any man who wants to be successful in life should endeavour to marry at the age of 30 years and above.
He opined that men who marry below 30 years usually find it difficult in life because they tend to act immaturely.
“Any man who wants to live a fulfilled life should ensure to marry after 30 years, those men have a lot of experience and tend to be successful in their marriage life”
Young man vents frustration after realizing his girlfriend has a child: “She told me it was her youngest sibling”
Ghanaians react to his comment
Netizens who reacted to the video shared diverse opinions on the issue with some agreeing with his assertion.
Abass Mohammed858
this advice goes to those of us from humble home. but if money dey home what are u waiting for till 30???
my dad said 34
user8114928119672:
I’m 29 years and not married Have been able to build my two bedroom house
Arnold Herman Jr:
u never meet a boy at 25 act like 50 and a man at 50 act like 25
Hackman Norvor:
I always tell my female friends hw3,u r 22yrs and u want to get married? dey play
Drew_The_Barrista:
I’ll give birth at 20 something and marry at 40
Source: YEN.com.gh