A Ghanaian man has given relationship tips to guys who are planning to get married

In a video on TikTok, Nana Romeo admonished Ghanaian men not to marry after they have reached 30 years

Netizens who saw the video applauded him for speaking about an important yet controversial issue like that

A Ghanaian media personality Nana Romeo has got tongues wagging after he advised men on what he thinks is the correct age bracket to marry.

In a video on TikTok, the @nanaromeowelewele opined that any man who wants to be successful in life should endeavour to marry at the age of 30 years and above.

Nana Romeo urges men to marry after they reach 30 years

He opined that men who marry below 30 years usually find it difficult in life because they tend to act immaturely.

“Any man who wants to live a fulfilled life should ensure to marry after 30 years, those men have a lot of experience and tend to be successful in their marriage life”

Ghanaians react to his comment

Netizens who reacted to the video shared diverse opinions on the issue with some agreeing with his assertion.

Abass Mohammed858

this advice goes to those of us from humble home. but if money dey home what are u waiting for till 30???

phlickie

my dad said 34

user8114928119672:

I’m 29 years and not married Have been able to build my two bedroom house

Arnold Herman Jr:

u never meet a boy at 25 act like 50 and a man at 50 act like 25

Hackman Norvor:

I always tell my female friends hw3,u r 22yrs and u want to get married? dey play

Drew_The_Barrista:

I’ll give birth at 20 something and marry at 40

