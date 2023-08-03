Philipa Baafi, in an Instagram post, announced that she had been inducted into the Ghana Medical and Dental Council as a physician's assistant

The popular gospel musician, in her heartfelt post, asked her audience to help her thank God for the massive achievement

Philipa also shared some photos of herself at the graduation ceremony proudly holding her certificate with a bright smile on her face

Renowned gospel musician Philipa Baafi took to her Instagram account to share a momentous achievement with her fans and followers. In a heartfelt post, she announced her induction into the Ghana Medical and Dental Council as a certified physician's assistant. The news was met with widespread joy and congratulations from her admirers.

Expressing her gratitude, Philipa Baafi called on her audience to join her in thanking God for the significant milestone in her life. Her post touched the hearts of her followers, many of whom praised her for her dedication and hard work in achieving her medical career alongside her successful music journey.

The post also featured snapshots from Philipa's graduation ceremony, capturing her beaming with pride as she held her well-deserved certificate. Her bright smile showed the happiness and satisfaction of years of diligent studying and commitment. In her photos, the gospel star rocked a white body con outfit with a bright orange blazer on top of it. In other photos, she proudly rocked a white lab coat on top of her outfit. It is worth noting that Philipa's husband also has a PhD.

Philipa Baafi wins hearts

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users who were happy for the gospel singer.

jtrendz_millinery_crafts commented:

Hallelujah , thank God for helping you to realize your dreams,the sky is yours to go further,am super proud of you dear, congratulations

sanababyos reacted:

Congratulations we give God the glory ❤️

just_.tina said:

Congratulations mama congratulations

