Comic actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win expressed his desire to be the last person to wish Nana Ama McBrown a happy birthday

The Onua TV host turned 46 on August 15, 2023, amidst a significant celebration on social media and her residence in the Ashanti Region

Lil Win chose a classic movie they acted together to commemorate Nana Ama McBrown's 46th birthday

Kumawood comedian Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win took fans down memory lane with Nana Ama McBrown's birthday wish with an artistically compelling movie featuring the two of them.

Lil Win noted that his celebration came late because he wanted it to be memorable by being the last person to wish her.

Nana Ama McBrown and Lil Win were the faces of Kumawwod for several years before they both took a break to dabble in other interests.

Lil Win's fans went crazy when he shared depicting one of the most iconic scenes in Kumawood's history. He wrote:

"Fa study na our queen is 46 now. Wanted to be the last person to say age with Grace screen goddess. My favourite. Our Favorite. A branch of Ghana's Most Favorite. Your President says Ayekooo."

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Lilwin's birthday message to Nana Ama McBrown

Many shared memories from the movie Lil Win used to wish McBrown a happy birthday.

Maame Ama Amponsah Papabi commented:

This movie! It got a point almost every Accra-Kumasi bus I board showed it. I love it.

Bright Azure Sanleri commented:

One of Kumawood's classics, less concerts, less exaggerations, good story line & great acts from all, especially Nana Ama, Emelia Brobbey, Lil Win and Mame Donkono... Ntetee Paa pt 1-4

Nharnha Yhaa Khudjoe commented:

The first time I watched this movie was on a bus from Takoradi to Accra…Nana Ama and Lil Win are a serious combo

