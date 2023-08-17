Rex Omar, in an interview on the Asaase Breakfast Show, revealed the reason why he stopped going church

He said in his early days, he used to be a staunch believer in the church and a dedicated member, but he stopped attending when the church refused to fund his career

The musician said he asked for funds from the church to invest in a record that later became a hit, but they refused to aid him

Renowned Ghanaian musician Rex Omar has shared the reason behind his decision to stop attending church in an interview on the Asaase Breakfast Show.

The artist revealed that in his earlier years, he was a devoted churchgoer and an active member of the congregation. However, he made the choice to discontinue his church attendance due to a significant incident involving his musical career.

Ghanaian Musician Rex Omar

Source: Instagram

During his time as a dedicated church member, Rex Omar said he had sought financial assistance from the church to support his budding music career. According to the musician, he had a vision for a record that he believed had great potential, and he approached his pastor with a request to present his case to the church board for funding. The aim was to invest in the recording that would later turn out to be a major success.

He mentioned that, unfortunately, the church declined to provide the needed funds for his recording project. He said this refusal marked a turning point for him.

He recounted the moment when he received the news from his pastor that the church board had rejected his funding request. He said it was this incident that led him to make the decision to discontinue his regular church attendance. Rex is not the first musician to stop attending church.

Rex Omar finally gets funding for his song

Undeterred by this setback, Rex Omar said he ventured outside the church community and secured financial support from someone outside his religious circle. According to him, this investment proved to be a pivotal moment in his career, as the resulting recording became a hit.

Rex Omar emphasised that his decision to stop attending church did not indicate a severed connection with his spirituality. He clarified that he maintains a strong and personal relationship with his faith and his maker, even if he no longer attends church services.

Shugatiti also does not attend church

In a similar story, Shugatiti in 2022 opened up on why she no longer goes to church.

According to the video vixen, many pastors and workers in the church want to sleep with her.

Shugatiti is noted for posting raunchy videos and photos of herself on social media.

