Three Ghanaian men who look like Black Sherif, King Promise and Kuami Eugene in a video had many Ghanaians confused as they mistook them for the original artistes

The three young men, who were dressed just like their idols, walked confidently in the video, tricking many social media users for a moment

Black Sherif's lookalike caught the most attention as his outfit, and the angle from which he was captured, made him look like an exact replica of Blacko

Three young Ghanaian men have caused a big stir on social media due to their striking resemblance to popular musicians Black Sherif, King Promise, and Kuami Eugene. The video that showed the doppelgangers stunned many Ghanaians, momentarily mistaking them for the real artistes.

Lookalike group dressed like original stars Photo Source: rockstar_jnr

In the video, the funny trio appeared with an uncanny resemblance to their respective idols, dressed impeccably in outfits similar to that of the musicians' signature styles. Their confident walk and similar hairstyles further added to the illusion, surprising viewers.

Of the three lookalikes, it was the one resembling Black Sherif who captured the most attention. The combination of his attire and the camera angle at which he was captured created a visual replication so precise that it was challenging to differentiate between the real artiste and his double.

Many social media users expressed their confusion, admitting they were momentarily fooled by the similarity.

Lookalikes spark reactions on social media

SirPascal said:

Aswear I thought that was Blacko

Nafty Gyalem commented:

For a sec I almost believe dat was blacko Eii

Kwesiminded203 reacted:

But this one resembles king promise oo not that other king promise I know

MOTHA LISA said:

Ah for a second I thought they were the real ones oh

McBrown lookalike unveiled

In another story, Robest GH, in a hilarious TikTok video, unveiled the lookalike of popular Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown.

The funny TikTok sensation had a cloth covered on the head of the young lady as he did a countdown.

After the countdown, he took the cloth off and underneath it was a young lady in a school uniform who looked a lot like the actress.

