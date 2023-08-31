The attractive wife of John Painstil, former Black Star defender, has taken leisure wear a notch higher with her creative ensemble

Adjoa Broni is quite popular in society circles as one of the Ghanaian female celebrities always making a fashion statement

The founder of the Adjoa Broni Foundation made wearing sunglasses inside a room overwhelmingly attractive

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghanaian celebrity wife and mother Adjoa Broni redefined informal wear with a baggie white shirt and jeans combination that was comfortable yet clean.

The wife of the former Black Star defender looked relaxed in her minimalistic-style living area.

Adjoa Broni's oversized sunglasses in a shade of bright tomato red complimented her orange scarf and stark grey room decor.

A photo collage of John Paintsil and his wife, Adjoa Broni Image credit: @adjoa_broni

Source: Instagram

The wife of the retired professional footballer defined the casual and chic style with her relaxed silhouette accentuated by sophisticated accessories and a relaxed atmosphere.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Adjoa Broni's stylishly faded jeans featured a cutoff that gave them a tasteful, non-binding appearance.

See the photos below:

Peeps react to Adjoa Broni's clean casual home, inspired style

Many complimented the fashionista's carefully curated outfit, which screamed sophistication and class.

kokuvi_ commented:

Queening.

kpotor_rolland_19_ commented:

_ serene & tranquil❤.

etornam_official commented:

I love this picture .

k_ansong4 commented:

Mummy got the swag❤️.

akosuapinkyq commented:

❤️ Beautiful as always .

John Paintsil throws a surprise birthday party for his beautiful wife, celebs fill up the room

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how the former Black Stars defender celebrated his wife's new age.

Adjoa Broni received a well-planned surprise birthday party from her husband and his famous friends, including Stephen Appiah and Laryea Kinston.

Ghanaian dancehall musician was also in attendance to serve the guest good music.

John Paintsil's lovely wife shows off expensive luxury cars in new photos

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported on the Ghanaian football star's new wife, Adjoa Broni, showcasing their wealth on social media.

The beautiful mother and wife shared photos of their powerful cars parked inside the compound of their enormous mansion.

The expensive garage supported the fact that the footballer was still living large despite retiring from active football.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh