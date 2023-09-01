A talented artist, @spencer.pencil.arts, drew Berla Mundi on paper, framed it and presented it to her at Media General

Berla Mundi shared lovely pictures of the drawing on social media and thanked the artist for the gift

Many compared the drawing and were of the view that it looked just like Berla Mundi and that it was beautiful

A talented artist with the Instagram handle @spencer.pencil.arts presented a drawing he made to media personality Berla Mundi.

The presentation was done at the premises of Media General.

Fan presents drawing to Berla Mundi

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram page, Berla Mundi thanked @spencer.pencil.arts for the beautiful gift and bestowed blessings on him.

She stated that the world would soon hear of his exceptional craft and encouraged him to keep up the good work.

Dear @spencer.pencil.arts , thank you for this beautiful gift. The world must hear of you. Keep up the good work.

Reacting to Berla Mundi's post, @spencer.pencil.arts thanked her for accepting his gift and showing him love. He wrote:

All thanks to you too dear beautiful @berlamundi ❤️❤️❤️ I really appreciate your love.

Carousel post of Berla Mundi being presented with a drawing of herself by a fan.

Ghanaians shared their views on the drawing of Berla Mundi

After seeing the drawing, many people stated that the artist did an incredible job drawing an exact replica of Berla Mundi.

Others stated that the drawing was as beautiful as Berla Mundi herself.

gloriabuckman said:

Awwwwiiieess!!!

3891leticia stated:

Eiiiii berla u r lucky he drew u exactly hahaha unlike some others eiiiit's beautiful❤️

therealangela_k stated:

@berlamundi lovely pic. I love your outfit...who styled you YO? Damnn she's got taste

iam_evefortune commented:

Both Art and person is so pretty and beautiful

kobe_fresh said:

Dude did a great job my Love, looks so real

big_sampsgh remarked:

This is really beautiful

queenteiya_gmb22 said:

Omg !!! This is tooo beautiful ❤️

tadijohns stated:

The painting look like berla elderly sis by the way nice pic

