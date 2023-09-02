Former event organiser Mona Gucci has dragged Naana Donkor Arthur for saying event organisers are the primary cause of flopped shows

The social media influencer had earlier rubbished Fameye's claims that Ghanaians abroad do not like patronising shows featuring Ghanaian artistes

Naana Donkor explained that these shows underperformed because organisers refused to pay for promotion

Media personality Mona Gucci has questioned Naana Donkor Arthur's role in Ghana's entertainment industry in the United States.

According to Mona Gucci, NDA does not influence Ghanaians in the US; hence, she should not expect to be paid.

The Onua TV presenter further explained that NDA's audience is primarily in Ghana.

A photo collage of Mona Gucci and NDA Image credit: @naanadonkorarthur @monagucciofficial

Source: Instagram

Mona Gucci took out a section of which challenged Fameye's claim about Ghanaians abroad participation in the industry's success.

Mona said, "You're not even an event organiser. Who made you a promoter in America, Naana Donkor? If you're insulting event organisers in America, I'm one of them, so I will deal with you.

Naana, why don't you come on air and tell people that TikTok and YouTube pay you in America? So tell them that when they bring the big artiste, you will go there and ask to invite them so you get content and will be paid by YouTube or TikTok."

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Mona Gucci's response to Naana Donkor Arthur over Ghanaian artiste promoters in the US

Many people were not happy with the comments Mona Gucci made about NDA.

Djaba Kouassi Isaac commented:

With all due respect Mona Gucci, know how to talk and respect, for you come nowhere near NDA, regardless of your professionalism in the media and your so-called lawyer. Know how to talk cos you are a host and not a pundits...

Ellis Taylor commented:

You see the person today NDA was once defending. When she was being bashed here on the airspace? Eeeeii Mona boi. And when did you also become an event organizer.

Nana Kwasi Appiah Ilygeezy commented:

I watched her live...if what I saw is anything to go by, I think Mona has a personal problem with NDA because all she was saying was that people don't come for the shows because organizers don't pay promoters and that they don't promote these shows well. How does that amount to this attack?

NDA counters Fameye's claims about low patronage from Ghanaians abroad

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported how Naana Donkor responded to Fameye's comments about why Ghanaian shows are unsuccessful in the United States.

According to Fameye, Ghanaians living abroad would rather pay to attend Nigerian artiste shows than those of their countrymen.

But Naana Donkor refuted his claim, saying that those event organisers did not want to pay promoters to push the event.

She added that when the event organisers contact social media influencers, they pay little to nothing for their services.

Source: YEN.com.gh