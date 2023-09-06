Former TV3 presenter Abena Korkor announced that she currently charges before sitting down for an interview

She failed to answer Zionfelix's questions during an interview, which sparked public outrage

Many people, after watching the video, asked why she consented to have the interview with Zionfelix

Ghanaian internet sensation Abena Korkor got many Ghanaians talking when she failed to properly answer the questions posed to her in an interview with Zionfelix.

Abena Korkor fails to answer questions in an interview

During an interview with famous Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, Abena Korkor failed to answer the questions properly.

When he asked her about her bipolar condition, she told him to do his research and check her foundation's Instagram page to keep himself abreast with the mental condition.

When Zionfelix further asked her whether the condition could be treated to prevent relapses, she told him to reschedule another interview for her to explain.

In Abena Korkor's defence, she said she now charges for interviews and that Zionfelix would have to do the needful if he wants answers from her.

"I will not give you the information for free or sell it for GH¢100. No. I will not do that. Information is for sale," she said.

She added that if anyone wanted to talk to her, they would have to pay for her time. She clarified that Zionfelix did not pay her for the interview, but she granted it because they were friends.

Ghanaians react to Abena Korkor's interview

Many Ghanaians were not pleased with Abena Korkor's responses to the questions in the interview.

Others questioned why she consented to have the interview with Zionfelix if she was not ready to talk.

Below are some of the reactions.

cyllastar said:

It's good she charges. Everyone deserves to eat sha

medikal_j said:

Ghanaians don’t research sen wodier gyimii dier woy3 number 1

joyce.adade.5 said:

Just look at that eii Asem ooo

alexanderdarko_o said:

I like this schooling paaa

mooore_23 stated:

Please tell us that’s why you are on the platform.. #@. Next time.

akuasbeautymaven remarked:

She made Zion look stupid lol

boatjuliana stated:

Asem ben kraani boi

maymayobaayaa said:

And who is she?! Indeed what does she do?! Mtchewwwww

Abena Korkor caused a frenzy with sultry yoga moves

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Abena Korkor shared a video of her flaunting her curves in tight leggings and a sports bra as she displayed her yoga moves.

The video got many people to notice she had lost weight after months of being away from social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh