Simona Osei Strong got many people laughing hard when she reacted in a video of her slaying in a heavy makeup filter

She spoke in a heavy British accent as she was awestruck by how the filter made her look

Many people compared her foreign accent to that of Stonebwoy's daughter, CJ

Simona Strong, the daughter of Strongman Burner, caused a stir online when her mother shared an adorable video of her wearing heavy makeup.

Simona Strong slays in heavy makeup filter

A video of rapper Strongman Burner's daughter Simona Strong reacting to a heavy makeup filter got many laughing and admiring her British accent.

Her mother, Nana Ama Strong, recorded her reaction, and in the video, Simona Strong was surprised at how she looked.

"Wow. Oh, my days. Oh my God. Is this me?" she exclaimed in the video.

She asked herself how her face turned into that as she touched her face and smiled beautifully.

Towards the end of the video, Simona Strong was seen staring at herself in awe, touching her lips and face, checking if it was real.

Below is a video of Simona Strong slaying in a heavy makeup filter.

Ghanaians react to Simona Strong's heavy makeup filter in the video

Many of Simona Strong's fans talked about the heavy makeup filter on her face and how it suited her.

Others also commented about her thick British accent and compared it to that of Stonebwoy's daughter Catherine Jidula Satekla, aka CJ.

obaa_yhaa_twinkle said:

Eiii you and CJ will kill us here ooo but we will not die

_akosuablessing_ stated:

The accent

akosuatillybae commented:

Eeei abrewa mona

adomnhyiraabi stated:

Oh my gosh no koraa dey weak me

styled_byakb remarked:

Ei Brofo ne slerring akese3

lanyobi_kitchen asked:

Beautiful. Which filter is that

thenaana_pee stated:

The accent

yesmebilli6 remarked:

This gal is so funny

Simona Strong marked her fourth birthday in style

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Simona Strong marked her fourth birthday in style as she slayed in gorgeous tulle dresses.

Lots of birthday wishes poured in for the young fashionista, while others admired her growth and how gorgeous she looked in her outfits.

