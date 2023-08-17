Simona Strong @4: Strongman Burner's Daughter Looks Divine As She Slays In A White Tulle Dress on Her Birthday
- Simona Strong, the first child of Strongman Burner, celebrated her 4th birthday with lovely photos
- The little girl looked all grown up as she slayed in a white tulle dress and a pair of Roman sandals
- Lots of birthday wishes poured in for Simona Strong, while others admired her growth
Simona Strong, the daughter of Ghanaian rapper Strongman Burner, turned four on August 17, 2023.
Simona Strong marks 4th birthday in style
To mark her 4th birthday, Simona Strong slayed in a white tulle dress, giving her the fairytale princess look.
The dress had a long veil that was styled with white beads. A gold belt was sued to secure the waistline.
Her hair was braided, held in a bun and styled with wooden beads. Simona Strong completed her look with high-top Roman sandals with a bow.
Her father, Strongman Burner, wished her in the comment section, saying,
Happy Birthday BOO ❤️❤️❤️
Below is a carousel post of Simona Osei Strong dressed in a white gown as she marked her 4th birthday.
Nana Ama Strong celebrated her daughter with her baby video
To celebrate her daughter, Nana Ama Strong posted an adorable video of when Simona was a baby.
She was wrapped in a white cloth as she opened her eyes gently while remaining calm.
Below is a video of Simona Osei Strong when she was a baby.
Ghanaians shower Simona Strong with birthday wishes
Many birthday wishes poured in for Simona Osei Strong as she celebrated her 4th birthday.
Others also admired how tall and all-grown up she had become as they commented on her photos.
aakosua_goddess said:
Oh yeahhhh. Happy birthday princess
felicity_emefa_elorm stated:
Happy birthday precious one
odimaanana9 remarked:
Birthday blessings to you star girl Simona... you are blessed beyond measured
aa12.34153 commented:
Happy birthday beautiful Simona .
mensahmary0551 said:
Happy birthday my baby Age with Grace
kristashakosua stated:
God bless you lol Angel ❤
