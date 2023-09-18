Samini, in an interview with Berla Mundi on TV3's The Day Show, shared his perspective on the building of the controversial National Cathedral

The seasoned musician said he did not see a national cathedral as a pressing need for the country and called it a misplaced priority

He said the country was currently facing economic challenges that needed to be addressed which made committing huge sums of money to a church building out of taste

Renowned Ghanaian musician Samini in an interview with Berla Mundi on TV3's The Day Show, shared his perspective on the controversial National Cathedral project. His comments have sparked discussions and raised questions about the government's allocation of resources.

Samini, a seasoned musician, expressed his belief that the construction of a National Cathedral was not a pressing need for the country. He firmly stated that he considered it a misplaced priority given the current economic challenges facing the nation.

He emphasied that allocating substantial sums of money to build a cathedral could be perceived as out of touch with the real issues facing ordinary citizens.

The National Cathedral project has been a topic of controversy and debate since its inception. Proponents argue that it will serve as a symbol of national unity and a place for important state functions.

However, critics like Samini question the wisdom of investing such a substantial amount of public funds in a religious structure when there are pressing issues such as healthcare, education, and poverty alleviation that require immediate attention.

Kwesi Arthur also criticised the National Cathedral decision

In another story, Ghanaian versatile rapper and singer, Kwesi Arthur, joined the debate surrounding the National Cathedral project last year.

In a tweet shared on his official Twitter page, @KWESIARTHUR_ he noted that as a Ghanaian, he doesn't want the National Cathedral.

His comments stirred up mixed reactions with many supporting his decision not to support the construction of the national project.

