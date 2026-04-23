Clement Testimony has spoken about the arrival of Carlos Queiroz in the country ahead of his unveiling

This comes after he opened up on a vision he had about Hudson-Odoi and Eddie Nketiah on the verge of joining the Black Stars squad

His comments come after he accurately predicted that the next coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars, would be a foreigner

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Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Clement Testimony, is trending in the wake of his prophecy about Callum Hudson-Odoi and Eddie Nketiah.

In a now-viral video, Prophet Testimony, while making prophetic declarations based on a vision he had about the Black Stars’ performance at the 2026 World Cup, said the British-born duo would not be representing Ghana at the tournament.

Clement Testimony shares a prophecy about Hudson and Eddie Nketiah ahead of the 2026 World Cup Photo credit: Harry Murphy, Andrew Kearns/Getty Images, Prophet Clement Testimony/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

He said that because they refused to accept call-ups to play for the senior national team in the past, visions in the spiritual realm showed they would not be taken to the World Cup.

Prophet Testimony claimed that the injury suffered by Hudson-Odoi has a spiritual meaning, adding that Eddie Nketiah could also suffer a similar fate.

He, however, indicated that the new Black Stars coach would introduce new young players to the team who would perform well at the 2026 World Cup.

“I've already told you the people they are not supposed to bring, like Odoi and Nketiah. Somebody told me that Nketiah was injured, and the last time I said these are signs that must happen so that it will show they are not supposed to be at the World Cup because of a spiritual law they broke. Are you seeing that now? The spirit of Ghana doesn't need Odoi and doesn't need Nketiah.

"Those two guys, they don't need them because they were called and they said no. The fact that you have turned the nation down means the spirit of the nation doesn't want you to be part of it."

"What we are going to do at the World Cup is very spiritual. People who are deep should understand. Many signs will happen to show they are not supposed to be part. I wasn't surprised about the injury. I told the person the next one to watch out for. Something similar may also happen to the other guy who is not yet injured.”

Black Stars coach Carlos Queiroz gets a rousing welcome ahead of his unveiling in Accra. Photo credit: @UGC

Source: Twitter

The Ghana Football Association named Carlos Queiroz as head coach of the Black Stars on Monday, April 13, 2026, appointing the veteran Portuguese manager to the role.

Prophet Testimony went viral after Carlos Queiroz was named Black Stars coach.

This comes after he previously prophesied that the next coach of the senior national team would be a foreigner.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Prophet Testimony reacts to Kudus prophecy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Clement Testimony has caused a stir online after he celebrated following the belief that his prophecy about Kudus had materialised.

He posted a photo of himself with the footballer on his official Facebook page and asked Ghanaians to behold him as a prophet of God.

He further announced that none of his numerous prophecies has ever failed, claiming that the Lord is always with him.

Source: YEN.com.gh