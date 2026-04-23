Solomon Owusu, a leading member of the United Party (UP), has recounted a near-fatal stabbing incident he experienced in Pretoria, South Africa

Speaking on Joy News’ AM Show, he shared the account while commenting on recent xenophobic attacks targeting African migrants, including Ghanaians

His remarks come amid growing concerns over the safety of foreign nationals following a viral video showing a South African woman asking African migrants to leave the country

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A leading member of the United Party (UP), Solomon Owusu, has recounted a near-death experience in South Africa.

Speaking on Joy News’ AM Show on Thursday, April 23, 2026, the outspoken politician disclosed that he was once stabbed in Pretoria during an unprovoked attack.

United Party’s Solomon Owusu recounts a near-death experience in South Africa. Photo credit: Solomon Owusu/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

“On a Sunday in Pretoria, I was going to buy fufu from a Ghanaian joint when I got stabbed,” he said.

Solomon Owusu made these remarks in a report sighted on GhanaWeb while contributing to a discussion on the recent xenophobic attacks on some African migrants, including Ghanaians, living in South Africa.

In a viral video, a South African woman who led a youth group to chase other African nationals out of the country was seen confronting a Ghanaian migrant.

She accused him of overstaying and called for foreigners living in South Africa to return to their home countries.

The behaviour of the South Africans in the viral video has sparked widespread concerns about the safety of Ghanaians and other African nationals in the country.

Ablakwa takes action over Attacks on Ghanaians

Meanwhile, Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has held urgent discussions with his South African counterpart, Ronald Lamola, following disturbing viral videos showing alleged xenophobic attacks on some Ghanaian nationals in South Africa.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, Okudzeto Ablakwa, who is the MP for North Tongu, indicated he had a telephone conversation with Ronald Lamola,

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Ghana's Foreign Affairs Minister, holds urgent talks with South Africa over attacks on Ghanaians. Photo credit: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

He added that the discussion focused on the safety of Ghanaians following the alleged xenophobic attacks.

According to him, Ronald Lamola, who is South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, expressed empathy with the victims and assured him that the South African government would undertake full-scale investigations into the incidents.

“The South African Foreign Minister has expressed his empathy with the victims and promised full-scale investigations into the depressing incidents,” he wrote.

“I am gladdened that so far colleagues in our diplomatic mission have located the main victim in the viral video and are offering consular assistance. He is doing very well. No Ghanaian life has been lost. We urge calm and confidence in our collective capacity to protect Ghanaians,” he added.

Ghana approves visa-free agreements with three countries

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Cabinet had approved new visa waiver agreements between Ghana and Antigua and Barbuda, the Maldives, and Zambia.

The agreement covers all categories of Ghanaian passports, including ordinary, service, and diplomatic passports.

Government said it will continue to pursue similar arrangements to strengthen the value of the Ghanaian passport while improving security protocols

Source: YEN.com.gh