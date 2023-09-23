Political activist and entertainer Kwam A Plus buried his late father, Daniel Kwasi Obeng, on Saturday, September 23

The burial and final funeral rites for A Plus' father was a conglomeration of prominent Ghaianas who went to mourn with him

Alan Kyerematen, Sammi Awuku, Sammy Gyamfi, Kalsoume Sinare, Piesie Esther, Kennedy Osei, and Fadda Dickson, were among the many present

Entertainer, politician and social commentator, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, received massive love as he buried his father on Saturday, September 23.

Kwame A Plus announced the death of his biological father, Daniel Kwasi Obeng in July saying he had passed after they had a lengthy chat.

A Plus buried his father with Alan Cash, Sammy Gyamfi, and other prominent Ghanaians present

After sharing a photo of his father, A Plus' followers, including Afia Schwar, took to the comment section to console him.

Alan Cash, Sammi Awuku, other prominent Ghanaians mourn with A Plus

Two months after his passing, A Plus' father was laid to rest at Gomoa Pomadze in the Central Region with the final funeral rites following the burial.

The burial and funeral rites for A Plus' father brought together many prominent Ghanaians who joined him in mourning. From politicians, entertainers, and media personalities, to sports people, it was a star-studded funeral.

Among the people sighted at the funeral were former NPP flagbearer aspirant Alan Kyerematen, NLA boss Sammi Awuku, NDC's Sammy Gyamfi, Despite Media's Fadda Dickson and Kennedy Osei, former Black Stars midfielder Agyemang Badu, and gospel singer Piesie Esther, among others.

Below are some of the videos from the burial of A Plus' father:

1. Alan Cash arrives at A Plus' father's funeral

The former NPP flagbearer aspirant was in high spirits as he arrived and exchanged pleasantries with A Plus and others.

2. Fadda Dickson, Kennedy Osei, represented Despite Media

Despite Media's Managing Director Fadda Dickson and his General Manager Kennedy Osei led the team from the media house to the funeral.

3. Sammy Gyamfi, Baba Sadiq with others

The NDC's Sammy Gyamfi and Baba Sadiq ably represented the party while actress Kalsoume Sinare and singer Piesie Esther were also present.

4. Sammi Awuku's arrival

NLA's Director-General Sammi Awuku had a brief conversation with A Plus upon his arival.

5. Emmanuel Agyemnag Badu arrives with smiles

The former Black Stars midfielder was full of smiles as he exchanged greetings with those he came to meet.

6. Sunsum Ahuofe and Nana Yeboah were present

The two actors ensured that there was more than enough Kumawood representation at APlus' father's funeral

7. McBrown's husband arrives

Nana Ama McBrown's husband, Maxwell Mensah, who is a friend of A Plus was there to mourn with him.

8. The moment the casket of A Plus' father was carried for burial

A Plus spends time abroad with his family

Meanwhile, A Plus recently travelled to the United Kingdom to spend time with his wife, Akosua Vee, and children.

In a video, A Plus posed with his stylish wife for a photoshoot and walked with his kids.

His video garnered reactions from netizens who admired the entertainment pundit's beautiful family moment.

